Brewers' Sal Frelick: Gets cortisone shot in shoulder

Frelick was given a cortisone shot in his injured right shoulder Wednesday, Dominic Cotroneo of 620 WTMJ reports.

Frelick also had imaging this week which did not reveal any new injury beyond a shoulder strain. After a period of rest, Frelick will do strengthening exercises for his shoulder and rotator cuff. There is no timetable for his return, as the Brewers will wait for Frelick's symptoms to subside before he ramps up baseball activities. Andrew Vaughn has been the biggest playing-time beneficiary from Frelick's absence, drawing regular starts at first base while Jake Bauers plays right field. Luis Lara is getting the start in right field Friday against the Rockies.