Frelick went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Frelick had gone 5-for-26 (.192) over his last nine games since his previous multi-hit effort. He came up a home run shy of the cycle Wednesday, but that was likely to be a long shot since he has just two long balls on the year. The outfielder is slashing .269/.345/.345 with 19 RBI, 41 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 11 doubles and two triples across 83 contests. Frelick isn't strictly confined to a platoon role -- he's started twice during a run of four consecutive opposing southpaws -- but most of his off days will come versus lefties.