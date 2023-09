Frelick is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Frelick is enjoying a productive rookie season overall, but his OPS has fallen from .769 to .702 since the beginning of September and he could get dinged on playing time as the Brewers work Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) back into the mix. Mitchell will start in center field Thursday with Mark Canha patrolling right field. Tyrone Taylor is also on the bench.