Brewers' Sal Frelick: Held out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frelick (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Frelick exited Saturday's contest and will be sidelined for at least one game. The full extent of the injury to his side isn't clear, but it was reported after Saturday's contest that it's not believed to be an oblique strain. Blake Perkins, Brandon Lockridge and Luis Matos are starting from left to right in the outfield for Sunday's series finale in Kansas City.
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