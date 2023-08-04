Frelick went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, five RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 14-1 win over the Pirates.

Frelick got the Brewers on the board in the first inning with a two-run double before blasting a three-run homer off Jose Hernandez in the sixth, extending the lead to 11-1. Frelick had cooled off after a fast start to his MLB career, going 0-for-14 in his previous five games. Overall, the rookie outfielder is 9-for-33 (.273) with a pair of homers, 11 runs scored and nine RBI across his first 46 plate appearances while drawing nearly twice as many walks (11) as strikeouts (6).