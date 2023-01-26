Frelick has received an invitation to the MLB side of spring training with the Brewers, reports MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

On track to make his big-league debut at some point during the 2023 season, Frelick will get a chance to put his best foot forward under close watch of Milwaukee's lead decision-makers. The 22-year-old top outfield prospect slashed .331/.403/.480 with 11 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 119 games last summer between High-A Wisconsin, Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. He's dripping with multi-category fantasy potential.