Frelick has been learning to play at second and third base, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

With the impending arrival of Jackson Chourio, the Brewers' outfield unit has begun to look crowded, with Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Christian Yelich and Joey Wiemer also vying for playing time. Frelick proved to be a solid defender in center and right field last season, so the Brewers likely won't completely remove him from the outfield group, but further adding to Frelick's versatility could open up more opportunities for him to start while also allowing Milwaukee's other outfielders to play with more regularity.