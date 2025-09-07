Brewers' Sal Frelick: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
It's the second absence in the past four contests for Frelick, who has gone 6-for-16 with three walks, a double, a stolen base, an RBI and four runs through his first five games of September. Isaac Collins, Blake Perkins and Jake Bauers are starting in the outfield Sunday for the Brewers.
