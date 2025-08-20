Frelick went 3-for-8 with a walk and two RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Getting the nod in the leadoff spot for both ends of the twin bill, Frelick did his job setting the table, but the Brewers still got swept. The 25-year-old outfielder is surging in August despite missing a few games early in the month with a sore knee, slashing .348/.455/.478 over 13 contests with three doubles, a homer, a steal, eight RBI and 12 runs.