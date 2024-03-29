Frelick is out of the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Mets.
The 23-year-old will begin the season as Milwaukee's primary center fielder against right-handed pitching, but he's on the bench for Opening Day with southpaw Jose Quintana on the mound for New York. Blake Perkins is starting in center field and batting sixth in Frelick's place.
More News
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Will start in CF versus righties•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Could move back to outfield•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Option to bat leadoff•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: In line to start at third base?•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Playing third base in Cactus opener•
-
Brewers' Sal Frelick: Learning to play in infield•