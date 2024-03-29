Share Video

Frelick is out of the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Mets.

The 23-year-old will begin the season as Milwaukee's primary center fielder against right-handed pitching, but he's on the bench for Opening Day with southpaw Jose Quintana on the mound for New York. Blake Perkins is starting in center field and batting sixth in Frelick's place.

