Brewers' Sal Frelick: Out again but available off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frelick (knee) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta but will be available off the bench, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Frelick will miss a third straight start due to soreness in his left knee. It sounds like he could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday, but with a team off day looming Thursday, the Brewers might opt to hold Frelick out of action until Friday, when they begin a homestand.