Frelick (knee) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta but will be available off the bench, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick will miss a third straight start due to soreness in his left knee. It sounds like he could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday, but with a team off day looming Thursday, the Brewers might opt to hold Frelick out of action until Friday, when they begin a homestand.

