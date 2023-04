Frelick is not in Triple-A Nashville's lineup Wednesday due to a thumb injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's unfortunate timing for Frelick, as he could have been in line for a promotion if Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) needs to go on the injured list. Frelick has struggled at Nashville this season, although he did have three hits Tuesday before getting hurt. The first-round pick will surely debut at some point in 2023, whether that's sooner or later.