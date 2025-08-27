Brewers' Sal Frelick: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frelick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
Frelick looks to be receiving a routine day off after starting in each of the previous 10 contests. Brandon Lockridge will fill in for Frelick in right field and will bat eighth.
