Frelick (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Per MLB.com, Frelick is considered day-to-day after he was removed in the fourth inning of Saturday's 8-2 win as a precaution when he experienced a flareup of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Brandon Lockridge will take Frelick's spot in right field in the series finale.