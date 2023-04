Frelick was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday at Triple-A Nashville with a left thumb sprain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick was examined by the Brewers' medical staff Thursday after jamming his left thumb in a game at Nashville on Tuesday. "We don't think he has to be out for a long time," manager Craig Counsell told reporters Friday evening. The 23-year-old top outfield prospect remains on track to make his MLB debut at some point this summer.