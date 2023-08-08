Frelick went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Rockies.

Frelick has gone a solid 5-for-14 (.357) with two homers, 11 RBI and five walks over his last five games. Six of his 12 hits at the major-league level have gone for extra bases, and he also sports a 14:11 BB:K, continuing his trend of solid plate discipline from the minors. The rookie outfielder is slashing .273/.435/.545 with three homers, 15 RBI, a stolen base and 14 runs scored through 16 contests.