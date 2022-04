Frelick went 5-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's game with High-A Wisconsin.

Frelick had seven hits all season prior to Wednesday, but he nearly matched that mark in one contest, and in the process improved his slash line to .300/.404/.450 through 47 plate appearances. Frelick just turned 22 and is one of the top prospects in the Brewers' system, so he will have a chance to move up the ranks before the year comes to a close.