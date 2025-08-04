Frelick (knee) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Frelick will take a seat for the second day in a row, after he was removed from Saturday's 8-2 win over the Nationals as a precaution when he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. According to MLB.com, the Brewers are looking into long-term solutions for Frelick to treat his knee, but he's expected to avoid a stint on the injured list and move past the issue after a few days of rest. Brandon Lockridge will draw another start in right field Monday in place of Frelick.