Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that using Frelick at third base is a possibility following the return of Garrett Mitchell, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick had been in line for regular reps at the hot corner before Mitchell was hurt late in spring training. However, with Joey Ortiz having since established himself at third base, it sounds like Frelick seeing action there won't be a priority. Frelick has played four innings at third base this season, which is the first time he's been used there in pro ball.