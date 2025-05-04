Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs that Frelick will undergo an MRI on his left knee, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Frelick flied out in the second inning and appeared to tweak his knee at one point during the plate appearance. He initially stayed in the game, but the Brewers pulled him from the contest prior to the fourth inning and attributed his early exit to left knee discomfort. The Brewers should have a firmer diagnosis available for Frelick once the results of the MRI are read, but the fact that he required additional testing wouldn't seem to bode well for his chances of being available for Monday's series opener versus the Astros.