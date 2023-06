Frelick (knee) is starting in center field and batting leadoff for Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

The 23-year-old sat out the past couple days after he fouled a pitch off his right knee Thursday, but he's already been cleared to rejoin the starting nine. Frelick missed most of the first two months of the season with a torn UCL in his thumb, but he has a .314/.429/.486 slash line in 10 games for Nashville since he returned from the injured list June 14.