Frelick went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 17-6 win over the Twins.

Frelick delivered his fifth game of the year with at least three knocks, and he also established a season high in runs scored. Friday marked the outfielder's seventh contest in a row in the leadoff spot, so he appears to be settling into that lineup placement. During that span, Frelick is batting a scorching .355 with two doubles, seven RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases across 31 at-bats.