Frelick will not start in Friday's game versus the Rangers.

Frelick will be on the bench Friday with lefty Andrew Heaney taking the mound for the Rangers. The rookie has started in just one game facing a lefty starter. Though, the 23-year-old has a good chance of coming off the bench having made an appearance in every game since his debut July 22. Tyrone Taylor will start in his place and bat ninth.