Brewers' Sal Frelick: Swats leadoff home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frelick went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two walks and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Frelick began his night with a leadoff home run off Paul Skenes and tied a season-high with three runs scored. Tuesday was also just Frelick's second game this season drawing multiple walks. He needs one more home run to notch double digits for the first time in his young career and leads the Brewers with a .293 batting average.
