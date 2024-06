Frelick went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

Frelick started June 0-for-12, but he's gone 14-for-47 (.298) with six multi-hit efforts over his last 15 contests. The outfielder is up to 10 steals on 12 attempts, providing a bit of speed deeper in the lineup. He's hitting .258 with a .666 OPS, two home runs, 15 RBI, 34 runs scored, eight doubles and one triple over 263 plate appearances.