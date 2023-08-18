Frelick went 1-for-2 with two walks and three stolen bases in a 1-0 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Milwaukee struggled to generate offense against Lance Lynn and a pair of Los Angeles relievers, notching just five hits, all of which were singles. Frelick did his best to help get a run across the plate, reaching in three of his four plate appearances and swiping three bags after coming into the contest with just two steals over 23 contests. The rookie got into scoring position three times, but he was stranded in each instance, including in the ninth inning when he walked and stole second with two outs as the potential tying run.