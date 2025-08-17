default-cbs-image
Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Frelick and fellow left-handed-hitting regular Brice Turang will hit the bench Sunday while the Reds send southpaw Andrew Abbott to the bump for the series finale. Brandon Lockridge will step in for Frelick in right field and will bat ninth.

