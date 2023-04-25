Frelick underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the UCL in his left thumb and is expected to be out of action for 6-to-8 weeks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports

After spraining his thumb last week, Frelick's injury was initially believed to be relatively minor, but he's now in line for an extended absence after surgery was deemed necessary. The 23-year-old outfield prospect was slashing .232/.317/.321 at Triple-A Nashville prior to the injury, and he likely would have been in line for a promotion had he not gotten hurt. Garrett Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury last week and is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days, leaving Milwaukee with a long-term void in center field. If Frelick is back to full health by the summer, he could still end up getting the call to the big leagues in 2023.