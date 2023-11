Carlson signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Wednesday.

Carlson moved to the bullpen full-time last season with the Mariners' High-A affiliate, and he posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while striking out 61 batters across 48 innings. The 24-year-old righty gives Milwaukee additional bullpen depth in its farm system, and Carlson will likely head to High-A Wisconsin or Double-A Biloxi to begin 2024.