Brewers' Sawyer Strosnider: Lands with Brewers at pick No. 66

The Brewers selected Strosnider with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Strosnider has been known for his left-handed power dating back to high school, but hit tool concerns led to him going to TCU for a couple seasons. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound outfielder quickly made good on his pedigree, slashing .350/.420/.650 with 11 home runs, 10 steals, an 8.0 percent walk rate and an 18.7 percent strikeout rate as a freshman. He maintained a similar strikeout rate (18.4 K%) this season while more than doubling his walk rate (18.4 BB%) in 50 games as a draft-eligible sophomore. Strosnider's BABIP cratered from .402 as a freshman to .282 as a sophomore, which helps explain the dip to a .273 batting average this spring. He's a good athlete with enough speed to steal double-digit bases and handle center field, although he profiles even better in right field, where he has a plus arm. Strosnider's problem isn't contact, it's selectivity, as he's prone to chase, and that will be a point of emphasis early in pro ball.