Brewers' Shane Drohan: Efficient in no-decision

Drohan did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Drohan notched another successful start since becoming a member of the Brewers' rotation on June 1, with the Reds only two runs coming on a Noelvi Marte homer in the second inning. The lefty has now given up three runs or less in five of his six starts during that span and carries a 3.12 ERA and 59:18 K:BB on the season. The 27-year-old will likely return to the bullpen when Logan Henderson (back) is ready to come off the IL, but Drohan is scheduled to pitch again next week in Pittsburgh.