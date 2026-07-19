Brewers' Shane Drohan: Fans nine in quality start

Drohan (5-3) notched the win Saturday against Miami, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out nine.

Other than enduring a three-run second inning by the Marlins, Drohan fared quite well once again Saturday. The 27-year-old left-hander established a career high in strikeouts, notably punching out the side in the fifth frame, and he also submitted his third straight quality start. Drohan is next set to take a strong 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 76:21 K:BB over 76 innings into a favorable home matchup against the lowly Rockies.