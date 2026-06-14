Brewers' Shane Drohan: Tagged with loss Saturday

Drohan (3-2) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Phillies after allowing four runs on eight hits across five innings. He struck out seven.

Drohan's seven strikeouts were a season-high mark for the 27-year-old southpaw, who's made four starts already this season while moving in and out of the rotation. Drohan has a 3.59 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 42.2 innings in 2026, and his 2.72 FIP suggests he's had a bit of bad luck, mainly due to a .303 BABIP. If he stays in the rotaion for another turn, Drohan would be lined up to make his next start on the road against Atlanta.