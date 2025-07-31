default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Diamondbacks traded Miller (forearm) to the Brewers on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Miller has been on the shelf since July 7 with a strained right forearm, but after turning in a 1.98 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 36.1 innings with Arizona, he'll most likely take on a high-leverage role in Milwaukee's bullpen once healthy.

More News