Brewers' Shelby Miller: Dealt to Brewers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks traded Miller (forearm) to the Brewers on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Miller has been on the shelf since July 7 with a strained right forearm, but after turning in a 1.98 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 36.1 innings with Arizona, he'll most likely take on a high-leverage role in Milwaukee's bullpen once healthy.
