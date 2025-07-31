The Brewers acquired Miller (forearm) and left-hander Jordan Montgomery (elbow) from the Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named late, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Miller has been on the shelf since July 7 with a strained right forearm, but after turning in a 1.98 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 36.1 innings with Arizona, he'll most likely take on a high-leverage role in Milwaukee's bullpen once healthy. However, after notching 10 saves for Arizona prior to getting hurt, Miller is unlikely to be in line for many ninth-inning chances in Milwaukee while Trevor Megill has performed as one of the top closers in baseball this season. Miller recently resumed throwing bullpen sessions and should soon face hitters again before likely heading out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list.