Miller did not land a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Miller had a shot to land one of the 30 spots on the Brewers' roster, but he was behind the eight ball after signing a minor-league deal over the offseason, and he did not do enough to force the Brewers to make a 40-man roster move. Miller figures to head to the Brewers' alternate training site and will still have a chance to pitch for the big club at some point this season.