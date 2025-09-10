Miller is hopeful of avoiding a full UCL repair of his right elbow following a visit with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Miller needs surgery, but a procedure that's less invasive than Tommy John surgery would give him a chance to return late in the 2026 season. The reliever collected a 2.74 ERA and 54:15 K:BB over 46 innings between the Diamondbacks and Brewers this season and will be a free agent this winter.