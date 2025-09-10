Brewers' Shelby Miller: Hopeful of avoiding full UCL repair
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller is hopeful of avoiding a full UCL repair of his right elbow following a visit with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Miller needs surgery, but a procedure that's less invasive than Tommy John surgery would give him a chance to return late in the 2026 season. The reliever collected a 2.74 ERA and 54:15 K:BB over 46 innings between the Diamondbacks and Brewers this season and will be a free agent this winter.
More News
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Slated for UCL surgery•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Out for season with UCL sprain•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Dealing with elbow issue•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Leaves game with trainer•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Set for Brewers debut•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Cleared for rehab assignment•