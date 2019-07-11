Miller signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Miller was released by Texas on July 4 after accruing an 8.59 ERA and 1.98 WHIP with a 30:29 K:BB over 44 innings with the big-league club. He'll likely serve as organizational depth with the Brewers, though given Milwaukee's starting pitching woes this season, he could be a candidate to provide a spot start or even enter the rotation at some point.

