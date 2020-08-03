Miller opted out of the 2020 season Monday.
Miller didn't make the Brewers' Opening Day roster and was working at the team's alternate training site in Appleton. However, he'll elect to sit out the remainder of the season in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 29-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers during the offseason but should be ready to compete for a role with a major-league pitching staff ahead of the 2021 campaign.
