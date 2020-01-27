Brewers' Shelby Miller: Signs minors deal with Milwaukee
Miller returned to the Brewers as a non-roster invitee Monday.
Miller was quite a good starter early in his career, but things haven't gone his way over the last four seasons. He's posted a 6.89 ERA in 183 innings over that stretch when not recovering from Tommy John surgery. A fixed version of Miller would be an interesting late-round flyer in fantasy drafts, but there hasn't been any indication in recent seasons that he's on the cusp of returning to his previous form, so there's no particular reason to believe he'll even win a roster spot. In 44 innings for the Rangers last season, he posted an 8.59 ERA and a 30:29 K:BB. He was picked up by the Brewers on a minor-league deal in mid-July but was released in late August without having made a big-league appearance.
