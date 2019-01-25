Brewers' Skyler Ewing: Heading to Milwaukee

Ewing signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Ewing began 2018 with the Marlins but ended up spending a good chunk of the season in the independent Frontier League, where he slashed .300/.389/.594 in 61 games. The 26-year-old began his minor-league career as a first baseman though he has since transitioned to catcher, but was never able to make the jump to Triple-A since being drafted in 2014.