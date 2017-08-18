Play

Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Activated from disabled list

Vogt (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Rockies.

Vogt rejoins the major-league club after spending just over a month on the disabled list due to a strained MCL in his left knee. The 32-year-old was able to appear in six rehab outings, going 4-for-19 at the dish during that span. Moving forward, he figures to get a couple starts each week while spelling Manny Pina from behind the plate.

