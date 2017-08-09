Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Ahead of schedule in his return
Vogt (knee) said he was "well ahead of schedule" in his rehab from a strained MCL, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Vogt was able to test his knee out in running, throwing and blocking drills recently, and apparently everything went without an issue as he's expected to head out on a rehab assignment in the near future. Given he's been sidelined since July 18, he'll likely need to make more than one rehab appearance before rejoining the big club. A clearer timetable should emerge once he begins his rehab stint, but Aug. 18 against the Rockies remains a realistic return date.
