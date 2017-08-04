Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Aims for return in two weeks

Vogt (knee) is expecting to return for the series against Colorado on August 18, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

Vogt was diasnosed with a strained MCL in his left knee after going down in mid-July. The catcher has not appeared in any rehab games up to this point, and will likely need to head out for a few appearances within the next week and a half in he wants to return before the club heads to Colorado.