Vogt (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Up to this point, Vogt has been participating in extended spring training. Once his rehab assignment gets underway, the Brewers plan on having him promptly begin catching games with their Double-A affiliate. Barring any setbacks, Vogt seems to be on track to be activated from the disabled list by mid-May.