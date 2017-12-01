Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Avoids arbitration, staying in Milwaukee

Vogt agreed to a $3.065 million deal with the Brewers for 2018, avoiding arbitration, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

This was presumably a close call, as there was some speculation that the Brewers would non-tender Vogt this offseason. He was cut loose by the A's midway through last season after hitting just .217/.287/.357 in 54 games. Vogt was better with the Brewers (.254/.281/.508) but when factoring in his below-average defense behind the plate, he only graded out as a replacement level player with Milwaukee. Manny Pina will be the unquestioned starter heading into 2018, due to his defensive prowess, but Vogt figures to get some starts against righties when the Brewers want to opt for offense over defense. This is a non-guaranteed deal, so he will still need to make the club this spring.