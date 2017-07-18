Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Being evaluated for strains to neck, knee
Vogt is being evaluated for a left knee strain and a neck strain after a collision at home plate caused him to leave Monday night's game in Pittsburgh.
Official word on the severity of his injuries should be available shortly. Vogt was able to leave the field under his own power with trainer assistance, but a trip to the disabled list is not out of the question.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: MRI reveals MCL strain•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hits DL with knee, neck issue•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Held out Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Listed as day-to-day with knee injury•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Leaves game after collision•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Not starting Sunday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...