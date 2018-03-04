Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Believes he'll be ready by Opening Day

Vogt (shoulder) and manager Craig Counsell both believe the backstop will be ready for Opening Day, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogt isn't quite ready to man the backstop, but the plan is for him to take some at-bats as a designated hitter in spring action this week. If all goes as anticipated, Vogt is targeting Tuesday to resume light throwing. The former all-star enters 2018 as the presumed backup to starting catcher Manny Pina, with the recent injury changing very little about his status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....