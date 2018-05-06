Vogt (shoulder) exited Saturday's minor-league rehab game with an apparent injury.

Vogt, who is in the middle of a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi, exited Saturday's game in the sixth inning after attempting to throw out a baserunner. Specifics regarding the injury aren't known at this point, so it's unclear if this setback will affect his return date. The backstop was hoping to be activated during the Brewers' upcoming road trip.