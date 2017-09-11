Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Gets breather Monday
Vogt is not in the lineup Monday against the Pirates.
As usual, Vogt will head to the bench with a left-hander (Steven Brault) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Manny Pina will take over behind the dish in his stead, batting sixth.
