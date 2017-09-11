Play

Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Gets breather Monday

Vogt is not in the lineup Monday against the Pirates.

As usual, Vogt will head to the bench with a left-hander (Steven Brault) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Manny Pina will take over behind the dish in his stead, batting sixth.

